Galion Middle School selects Student Lighthouse Team

GALION — Thirty-two students were selected recently as members of the new Student Lighthouse Team at Galion Middle School.

Students interested in being part of the new leadership team completed applications and were selected based on responses to questions about leadership. Student Lighthouse Teams are already in place at Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School.

“The Student Lighthouse Team is an extension of the Leader in Me program,” said middle school principal Joe Morabito. “It was important for us to create a leadership group to build on the good work taking place at the primary and intermediate schools.”

Students selected to the Middle School Lighthouse Team include: Wyatt Estep, Makenzie Lehman, Lilian Ebner, Tabitha Conley, Ella Payne, Olivia Lamb, Majestica Beck, Gavin Fraser, Alyvia Young, Luke Tinnermeir, Ben Rinehart, Cooper Kent, Steven Glew, Isabella Wilacker, Justin Guthridge, Julia Aumend, Maddie Wegesin, Nora Harding, Miranda Stone, Gladys Eby, Regin Kuehlman, Alyssa Franks, Desirae Branam, Tyler Frazier, Kellen Kiser, Taylor Henry, Jaxon Oehler, Julia Conner, Madison McCane, Kaya Capretta, Sydney Keske and Melanie Wheeler.

“These students are an exceptional example of the leaders that already exist at GMS,” said Amanda Kent, the Lighthouse Team advisor. “They will represent Galion Middle School during events in Galion and Crawford County, as well as special events at the middle school.”

The Student Lighthouse Team is includes sixth- seventh- and eighth-grade srudents. They also will be involved in helping make decisions in the buildings, making public appearances, school projects and other initiatives.