Sign up now to take part in April Job Fair

BUCYRUS — Residents in Crawford County and the surrounding areas can connect with potential employers April 26 at the first JOBortunity job fair presented by Ohio Specialty Services Motor Ranch and North Central Ohio Media Group and co-sponsored by Time Staffing. The event at Grace Point Church is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

JOBortunity will feature multiple employers of various types and career fields.

The event will also involve winning a nice used car or an option of winning $3,000 cash courtesy of Ohio Specialty Services Motor Ranch. Joe Herron, branch manager of Time Staffing in Ontario, sees this as an opportunity to make this job fair stand out from the rest.

“The fact this event is giving away a nice used car I think is cutting edge, and that it will be an ‘outside the box’ approach to hiring events,” Herron said. “We pride ourselves in being solution developers (at Time Staffing), and this hiring event only furthers our goal. We also have a commitment to our valued clients in Crawford County.”

JR Jenney, owner of Ohio Specialty Services Motor Ranch, said the idea to give away the used vehicle came from speaking with employers in the area.

“In speaking with many industrial leaders and economic development groups in our community, transportation seems to be the number one barrier for gaining and maintaining employment,” Jenney said. “This event is a great fit, because we are in the transportation business and are consistently analyzing alternative ways to help employees get to and from work.”

Herron expects those who attend the fair will learn skills necessary to help them in finding employment such as learning how to build a resume, use a job board on the Internet and develop strong interview skills.

“We also want to help potential Time Staffing Inc. candidates find an opportunity to improve their lives, as well as provide upward social mobility through hard work and dedication,” he said.

Herron is most looking forward to the chance to help educate potential employees on ways to improve employee/employer relations, empowering them to be held accountable for their own actions — good or bad.

“Most of all, I look forward to seeing how Time Staffing Inc. can impact the community in a positive way by offering opportunities to those that qualify,” Herron said.

Jenney echoed Herron’s hopes that people should come to the JOBortunity feeling it will provide a solid opportunity for employment and change to their lives.

“My hope is that the attendees feel this is not just an ordinary job fair,” Jenney said. “We plan on having different and unique breakout sessions. This hopefully will help motivate and empower attendees to learn how to properly prepare for the interview process and workplace.”

Herron believes the event will be a success if everyone involved has the interest of the betterment of those seeking employment at heart.

“As (the employees), they are successful,” Herron said. “Where else do you have an opportunity to make so many great first impressions? For the employer, it is what you make it. You will see the results of the effort put forth.”

Job-seekers should come with an open mind.

“I think the misconception is that the job or career has to suit the employee,” Herron said. “You must make the most out of the opportunities you have. If you can produce more than you cost then you will find success.”

“Our goal at NCOMG is to leave a positive footprint in our community,” said North Central Ohio Media Group General Manager Kim Goyer. “We believe the 2018 JOBortunity will do just that. We could not be happier to partner with Ohio Specialty Services Motor Ranch and Time Staffing. They share in our vision to help make our community stronger.”

Employers interested in being involved should contact the North Central Ohio Media Group staff at 419-562-2222.

