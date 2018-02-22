Northmor wraps near perfect regular season

FREDERICKTOWN — In a contest that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, the Northmor Golden Knights boys hoops squad would head to Fredericktown to meet up with the Freddies for what became their regular season ending game on Wednesday, February 21.

From the opening tip, it would be all Golden Knights. In fact, Northmor found themselves up big over the hosting Freddies after the first; 16-3. Fredericktown would adapt and go on to score 19 in the second quarter but Northmor would pour in an additional 22 points to head into halftime up 38-22.

After outscoring the Freddies in the first half, the Golden Knights would continue on that same path in the second, outdoing the home team 23-4 in the third before a 14-14 stalemate in the fourth en route to the lofty, 35-point victory; 75-40.

With the victory, Northmor puts a cap on a nearly perfect regular season, finishing with just the one blemish at 21-1. In Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play, the Knights finish the season 14-0. Fredericktown fell to 8-13 with the loss and 5-9 in KMAC play.

The Golden Knights would see four players finish in double figures on Wednesday at Fredericktown, led by Brock Pletcher’s 17-point performance. Tyler Kegley would record a double-double on the night, dropping in 16 points while grabbing 14 total rebounds. Blake Miller and Lane Bachelder would contribute 12 points apiece in the Northmor win.

Other stats for the visiting Knights were: Team- 31/46 from the interior, 3/11 from the perimeter, 4/5 at the free-throw line, 34 total rebounds (11O, 23D), 18 assists, 10 steals, 3 blocks and just 7 turnovers; Pletcher- 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Kegley- 1 assist, 1 block; Miller- 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Bachelder- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Eason Neal- 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Trevor Gekler- 6 points; Meechie Johnson- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Andy Tupps- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal and Ryland Thomas- 2 steals.

Stats for Fredericktown on Wednesday were: 7/19 from the inside, 5/16 from the outside, 11/18 at the line, 17 total rebounds (5O, 12D), 6 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 15 turnovers.

Northmor, a No. 5 seed, will be back in action to begin their Division III tournament run on Monday, February 26 when they play host to the visiting Worthington Christian Warriors, a No. 15 seed, at 7 p.m. for a chance to play for a sectional championship game on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. The winner of the Knights/Warriors clash will face the No. 11 seed West Jefferson Roughriders, who received a first-round bye.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com