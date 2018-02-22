Galion, Colonel Crawford well-represented in today’s state swim meet prelims

GALION — Three Galion relay teams, along with Caleb Strack, are headed for the state swim meet this week in Canton. All earned at-large berths based on their times last week at the district swim meet at Bowling Greem State University. Colonel Crawford is sending two relay teams to Canton.

The swimmers that qualified for a run at state titles will head to the C.T. Branin Natatorium at Canton McKinley High School later today for preliminary qualifying at 5 p.m. Advancement would lead to swimming again on Friday, also at 5 p.m.m in the Division II state finals.

Galion sState meet participants include:

Galion’s Caleb Strack, who is moving on in the 100-yard backstroke after a season-best time of 56.23 landed him a spot on the podium at Bowling Greet State University last weekend, in fourth place. Strack’s time puts him as the 22-seed in the state preliminary qualifying.

The Tigers’ 200-medley relay foursome of Strack, Luke Eisnaugle, Clay Karnes and Sam Rigdon. This quartet placed 4th in the district, also with a season best time of 1:41.37. That time earned them the 19th seed heading into the state meet.

The Tigers’ 400-free relay of Weston Rose, Ben Altstadt, Strack and Alec Dicus advanced after placing 5th with a time of 3:22.64 — another season best — to qualify them for the state meet as a 19-seed as well.

Galion’s 200-free relay of Altstadt, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon placed 6th in the district in a time of 1:32.32 also will swim today. Their time was good for a 22nd seed at the state meet.

For Colonel Crawford:

The Lady Eages’ 200-medley relay team of Cassidy Vogt, Kaisey Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Pierce Krassow advanced with a time of 1:52.92, as the 23rd seed.

Colonel Crawford’s 200-yard freestyle relay team, also made up of Vogt, Speck, Gregg and Krassow, advanced with a time of 1:41.86. This team is the 20th seed at today’s preliminaries in Canton.