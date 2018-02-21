Winter Weather Advisory for Galion, surrounding area through Thursday afternoon

GALION — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory. The advisory begins at 1 a.m. Thursday and ends at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Light rain will continue to move into the area this evening and overnight. As temperatures fall back towards freezing shortly after midnight, the rain will change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet along with a chance of snow. Total wet snow and sleet accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

Plan on the possibility of slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site. &&