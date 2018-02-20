Colonel Crawford looking to keep Traveling Oar trophy

BUCYRUS — After unseating four-time champion Crestline in 2017, students from Colonel Crawford High School are looking to retain the coveted Traveling Oar trophy during the 2018 Card Board Boat Regatta competition.

This year’s event will set sail at 10 a.m. on March 26 in the William Ferrell Natatorium at Colonel Crawford High School. The 2018 field includes longtime competitors from Buckeye Central, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Lucas and first-time challengers from Bucyrus.

“This is the tenth year for this competition that puts a positive spotlight on the creativity and engineering talents of students,” said Joe Slone, Bucyrus Engineering Technologies instructor. “Our students are excited to be competing in this event for the first time ever. I can’t wait to see their results.”

In addition to the overall winner, prizes are awarded for the Fastest vessel, Most Buoyant, Most Creative and Best Engineered. Last year’s competition featured an Administrators Race between Buckeye Central principal Mike Martin and Crestline principal Keith Strickler, a competition that is expected to continue this year.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event for the 11th consecutive year,” Colonel Crawford superintendent Todd Martin. “Our students are looking forward to the competition and the opportunity to keep the Traveling Oar.”

The Card Board Regattas organized and sponsored by Pioneer Career & Technology Center. Four of the five schools competing in the event have Pioneer Career & Technology Center satellite programs that participate in this event.

“We are proud to be able to support such a fantastic event,” said Pioneer superintendent Greg Nickoli. “This friendly competition provides students with an opportunity to test their technical design skills and expand their creative thinking skills.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_cardboard-boat-regatta.jpg