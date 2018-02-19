News briefs: Galion school board meeting Tuesday, library news, more

Next Galion school board meeting is Feb. 20

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education will have its ext regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab at Galion Middle School.

Galion Public Library news

GALION — Preschool StoryTime sessions for next week are Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.; Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. The subject is Puffer Fish.

The next Science Geeks program is Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m. The library will have a different science, technology, engineering, or math theme each month. This program is for kids ages 8-12 and meets the fourth Tuesday each month. No sign up is required.

A Family Movie Night event is set for Monday, Feb. 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. Come and watch a movie on the library big screen. Feel free to bring a pillow or blanket and get comfortable. Refreshments will be provided. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

The Adult Winter Reading Program will continue through the end of the month. Sign up at the front desk.

Also, February is Food for Fines Month. During February only, any non-perishable, non-expired food item donated at the library is worth $1 off your fines.

University of Findlay students earn scholarships

FINDLAY — Kelly Baker of Galion and Jacalyn Ehrman of Galion were amont students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Baker was awarded the Katharine Ballard Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ehrman was awarded the Gladys L. DeLong Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Crestline Public Library news

CRESTLINE — Family Movie Night is February 26, 6pm, at the Crestline Public Library. The movie is rated PG and is about a dog. Free popcorn will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.

Dr. Seuss Day will be celebrated March 1, at 6 p.m. This event is open to all ages and sign up is required. Participants will watch a movie, eat a snack and create a craft. Call the library at 419-683-3909 or stop in to sigh up.