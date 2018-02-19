Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Sunday

2:56 a.m. — An employee at Taco Bell on Harding Way West reported a possible drunk driver at their drive thru window.

5:38 a.m. — Residents from the 100 block of South Boston Street notified police that they could hear arguing from a neighboring apartment.

10:09 a.m. — A resident requested to speak to police about phone threats they had received.

3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

Monday

6:31 a.m. — An employee of McDonald’s on Portland Way North notified police that a man had entered the restaurant with a dog and was refusing to leave.

10:43 a.m. — A resident in the area of South Market Street flagged down an officer regarding drug paraphernalia that was found in the area.

1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.

5:08 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported along Ohio 61.

Tuesday

2:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated at Galion Arms Apartment.

8:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avemue.

10:41 p.m. — A complaint of loud music was reported in the 1200 block of McClure Street.

Wednesday

7:00 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Speedway on Harding Way West.

8:10 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of North Washington Street reported finding a bunch of trash that had been dumped on his front porch.

4:26 p.m. — Police investigated the report of a vicious dog in the vicinity of Smith Street and Second Avenue.

6:11 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 700 block of North Liberty Street for drug abuse.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the Galion YMCA on Gill Ave.nue reported their phone had been stolen while at the building.