Galion Police Calls

Galion Police
Sunday
2:56 a.m. — An employee at Taco Bell on Harding Way West reported a possible drunk driver at their drive thru window.
5:38 a.m. — Residents from the 100 block of South Boston Street notified police that they could hear arguing from a neighboring apartment.
10:09 a.m. — A resident requested to speak to police about phone threats they had received.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Boston Street.
Monday
6:31 a.m. — An employee of McDonald’s on Portland Way North notified police that a man had entered the restaurant with a dog and was refusing to leave.
10:43 a.m. — A resident in the area of South Market Street flagged down an officer regarding drug paraphernalia that was found in the area.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.
5:08 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported along Ohio 61.
Tuesday
2:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated at Galion Arms Apartment.
8:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avemue.
10:41 p.m. — A complaint of loud music was reported in the 1200 block of McClure Street.
Wednesday
7:00 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Speedway on Harding Way West.
8:10 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of North Washington Street reported finding a bunch of trash that had been dumped on his front porch.
4:26 p.m. — Police investigated the report of a vicious dog in the vicinity of Smith Street and Second Avenue.
6:11 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 700 block of North Liberty Street for drug abuse.
7:16 p.m. — A caller from the Galion YMCA on Gill Ave.nue reported their phone had been stolen while at the building.