Report: Ohio has 1,653 deficient bridges

WASHINGTON — The American Road and Transportation Builders Association this month issued a report on the Federal Highway Administration’s bridge rehabilitation program for Ohio.

The reported showed:

Out of 27,345 bridges in Ohio, 1,653, or 6 percent, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition. It also showed that 25 structurally deficient bridges in the state are on the Interstate highway system.

1,178 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure.

In last five years, bridge investment has accounted for 24.8 percent of highway and bridge contract awards in the state, compared to an average of 28.9 percent nationwide.

In the last 10 years, 2,684 new bridges have been constructed in the state; 1,238 have undergone major reconstruction.

The state has identified needed repairs on 1,715 bridges; which the state estimates will cost $27.4 billion.

Read the entire report by at https://www.artbabridgereport.org/state-profile/OH.html

In north central Ohio, the most structurally deficient bridge is in Richland County. It is the bridge that goes over the Erie Railroad spur via U.S. 30 in Mansfield. It was built in 1958, and approximately 35,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a bridge is classified as structurally deficient if the condition rating for the deck, superstructure, substructure or culvert and retaining walls is rated 4 or below or if the bridge receives an appraisal rating of 2 or less for structural condition or waterway adequacy. During inspections, the condition of a variety of bridge elements are rated on a scale of 0 (failed condition) to 9 (excellent condition). A rating of 4 is considered “poor” condition and the individual element displays signs of advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling or scour. ARTBA follows the methodology of the FHWA and evaluates bridge status without applying the 10-year rule.

