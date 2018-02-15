Student responsible for today’s Galion Middle School threat ID’d

GALION — The student responsible for writing a bomb threat on a bathroom wall at Galion Middle School has been identified and that information was turned over to the Crawford County prosecutor. The name of the minor child has not been released.

The incident this morning caused the evacuation of Galion Middle School for the second time in three weeks.

Students walked to the high school, and after the middle school grounds were searched by members of the Galion police and fire developments and declared to be safe, the students returned to their classes.

The threat was written on a girls bathroom wall in the sixth-grade wing of the middle school.

“We intend to punish this student to the fullest extent allowed by Ohio law,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We will send a message to the entire student body that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the Galion City School District.”

The collaboration and quick response by the Galion Fire Department and Galion Police Department aided district administrators in bringing closure to this issue.

“We appreciate our first responders quick response and their work in helping to bring this situation to a close so quickly,” Grubbs said.

District officials also apologized to parents and families of Galion Middle School students for their delay in sending the “all call” with information about today’s events.

“We recognize that we didn’t do a good enough job getting the information out to our parents and families in a timely manner,” said Grubbs. “We are making adjustments in our operations to ensure a delay in calling our families never happens again.”

