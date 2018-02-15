Plea agreement postponed for suspended City of Galion department head accused of theft

BUCYRUS — Tony Slone, superintendent of the Galion electric department, had his change of plea hearing postponed Wednesday in Crawford County Municipal Court. Slone was set to make a plea on charges of receiving stolen property.

According to the first-degree misdemeanor charges, Slone was accused of stealing electricity from the city when it was discovered that the electric meter to his residence had been bypassed.

Slone previously advised the city he received a summons, and was placed on paid administrative leave in August. It was decided later to amend the leave and place Slone on unpaid administrative leave.

The city of Galion is represented by Galion Assistant City Law Director Dave Keller. Keller also is a prosecutor in the Crawford County Municipal Court. According to a representative of the court, the hearing was postponed due to legal issues and will be rescheduled for a later date.

