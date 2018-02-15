Buildings searched, students back in class after another threat at Galion Middle School today

GALION —Galion Middle School students are back in their classes this afternoon after another bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall in the sixth-grade wing of the building.

The Galion Police Department and Galion Fire Department led an investigation and search of the Galion Middle School and determined the building to be safe and secure.

A news release from the school district read: “The Galion City School District evacuated the Galion Middle School after receiving a bomb threat against the building today. The threat was written on the girls’ bathroom wall in the sixth-grade wing of the building.

“We worked collaboratively with the Galion City Police Department and Galion Fire Department to ensure the Galion Middle School is safe and secure,” said Jim Grubbs, Galion Superintendent. “We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and appreciate the work of the Galion Police and Fire Departments to secure the building and ensure it is safe for students and staff.”

All students and staff are safe and have returned to the Galion Middle School and classes have resumed as scheduled.”

