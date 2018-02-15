Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Saturday, Feb 10

3:51 a.m. — An employee of Moto Mart notified police of a possible drunk driver who was in their store and unable to stand up.

4:33 a.m. — Police checked on an unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked in a bay at Keep it Classy car wash on Portland Way N.

9:04 a.m. — Police were notified of two German Shepherd dogs running loose on Third Avenue.

1:50 p.m. — A resident of the North Columbus Street area reported hearing a shot fired in the area.

3:15 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of South Street notified police of harassing phone calls she was receiving.

4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Market St.

6:53 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the parking lot beside the Galion City Building.

7:41 p.m. — A resident of Crawford Manor Apartments notified police that her credit card had been stolen and used.

11:03 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Columbus Street

Friday, Feb. 9

12:30 a.m. — A resident from the 1300 block of Harding Way East notified police that her son was knocking on her door.

1:16 a.m. — Caller reported a reckless driver in the vicinity of North East Street and Charles Street.

9:11 a.m. — Police assisted an EMS driver who couldn’t gain entry to the home of a resident who had fallen in the 500 block of Grove Avenue.

11:37 a.m. — A resident from the 700 block of South Street reported a male was in their driveway yelling in regards to the purchase of a stove made over social media.

1:11 p.m. — Police were notified of the possible theft of utilities at a residence on South Street.

3:50 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of North Columbus and Grant streets.

4:33 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Clymer Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 8

11:49 a.m. — Police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Way East in response to a possible overdose.

1:15 p.m. — An employee of Save A Lot on Portland Way North notified police that a customer had left a small child in a vehicle while the vehicle was running.

2:44 p.m. — Police assisted a truck driver with their disabled vehicle near Speedway on Harding Way West.

3:21 p.m. — An employee from Galion Avita Hospital requested police assistance with a disruptive patient.

5:44 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of North Union Street notified police that her grandson has possibly overdosed.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

12:51 p.m. — Galion police and Crawford County Sheriff responded to a report of a suicidal man at a residence in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

12:51 p.m. — A resident of South Street. reported seeing a group of males taking things out of the junkyard in the area.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from North Washington Street informed police that they had seen juveniles on the roof of the Big Four Depot a few days prior.

3:45 p.m. — A missing local juvenile came to the station and was returned to a family member.

6:36 p.m. — Caller reported that their wallet was stolen while at Drug Mart on Carter Drive.

11:04 p.m. — An employee of El Tarasco on Portland Way North informed police that a customer believed his wallet was stolen while he was at the restaurant.

Tuesday, Feb 7

1:52 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle behind the Galion YMCA on Gill Avenue.

3:21 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at Dollar General on Portland Way North.

4:19 p.m. — Two women were arrested at a residence at Libby Lane apartments.

9:07 p.m. — Police were informed of a juvenile who did not return home from school that day.

Monday Feb. 4

1:04 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Jen Cor gas station on Ohio 309.

6:44 a.m. — A female resident in the 200 block of West Atwood Street notified police that she was being harassed by another female.

6:54 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Victory Lanes on Portland Way South.

7:22 a.m. — A resident of the 100 block of South Jefferson Street reported hearing someone in a vacant upstairs apartment.

9:00 a.m. — A male was arrested on charges of domestic violence in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

10:38 a.m. — A caller reported that their car was backed into while parked at the American Legion on South Market Street.

11:13 a.m. — Police were notified that a semi truck had attempted to turn around and had gotten stuck behind the building at Keep it Classy car wash on Portland Way North.

2:51 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Cherry Street reported a possible theft.

8:04 p.m. — Caller from McClure St reported the theft of prescription medications from their home.

11:18 p.m. — A male was tasered and arrested in the parking lot of Moto Mart on Harding Way East.