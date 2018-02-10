Beware of icy roads; winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday

CLEVELAND –The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Advisory through 7 p.m.

Mixed precipitation expected through late morning through early evening. Additional snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. Temperatures across the southern portions of the winter weather advisory are above freezing at this time but colder air at the surface will begin to slide south as the stationary front becomes a cold front. Otherwise, northern areas will remain below freezing. The cold front will move slowly south to the panhandle of West Virginia by late afternoon.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions on untreated surfaces. Care should be taken while walking as ice will accumulate on untreated surfaces as well. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.