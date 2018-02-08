Parent-teacher conferences Feb. 15 at Galion City Schools

GALION — Galion City Schools will have spring parent-teacher conferences for kindergarten through 12-grade students Thursday, Feb. 15.

Conferences for students in grades 6 through 12 will be scheduled every 15 minutes. Parents aren’t required to come, but their presence is encouraged. Parent-teacher conferences are from 3-7 p.m. at the middle school and high school.

Primary school and intermediate school parent-teacher meetings will run every 15 to 20 minutes between 4-8 p.m.

Teachers will share the progress of the students, things they’ve been doing in the classroom and some tips on how to support the student at home. Parents are encouraged to bring questions they may have regarding their child’s education.

“Conferences offer our families another opportunity to communicate with the teacher about their child’s progress, as well as what can be done at home to help their child be successful in the classroom,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs.

Primary and intermediate school parents need to set up meeting times with teachers. Parents should have received informational letters, and those with questions should call the primary school at 419-468-4010 or the intermediate school at 419-468-3676.

Middle school and high school parents should set up a meeting by calling the high school at 419-468-6500 or the middle school office at 419-468-3134.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/l_parent-teacher-conferences.png http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_l_parent-teacher-conferences.jpg