Safe drivers recognized by Crawford County Council on Aging

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council On Aging and PublicTransportation recently recognized their transportation drivers with a “Safe Driving Certificate.”

To be eligible for recognition, each maintained an accident-free record for a minimum of one year from date of hire and completed the National Safety Council’s driving course.

Pictured in the front row: Mike Tighe, Chuck Siefert, Kevin Ruth and Don Heydinger. Second row: Jack Starcher, Don Neumann, Mike Browning, Dave Reffey, Richard, Gearhart and Sam Eichhorn.

