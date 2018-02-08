Posted on by

Safe drivers recognized by Crawford County Council on Aging

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council On Aging and PublicTransportation recently recognized their transportation drivers with a “Safe Driving Certificate.”

To be eligible for recognition, each maintained an accident-free record for a minimum of one year from date of hire and completed the National Safety Council’s driving course.

Pictured in the front row: Mike Tighe, Chuck Siefert, Kevin Ruth and Don Heydinger. Second row: Jack Starcher, Don Neumann, Mike Browning, Dave Reffey, Richard, Gearhart and Sam Eichhorn.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Council-Aging-Drivers.jpg

 

Staff report

 

