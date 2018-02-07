Posted on by

Update: Incident on Second Avenue ends; no one injured

GALION –A reported suicidal man at a residence on Second Avenue is reportedly OK and on his way to seek medical help.

Galion police received a call about the man, who had reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

Galion police, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office — including the Special Response Team from the sheriff’s office — and a negotiator arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

The incident ended without any injuries by 3 p.m.

The Inquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

