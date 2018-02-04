Snow falling, wind blowing, temps dropping. Be careful after the game tonight!

GALION — The National Weather Service is calling for less than an inch of snow tonight, with the snow expected to quit falling early Monday.

But the snow and dropping temperatures are causing the snow we are getting to freeze on cars and roads and sidewalks and driveways. Any water remaining on roadways or other pavement will freeze as temperatures will drop to about 11 degrees by morning.

Be careful when you leave your Super Bowl parties tonight. It will be slick on the drive home tonight and visibility is diminished because of the big snow flakes and blowing snow.

By the way, early in the second half, the Patriots just scored to trim Philadelphia’s lead t 22-19. Enjoy, but be careful!