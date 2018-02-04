October property transfers in Crawford County

The following Property Transfers were recorded in Crawford County during the month of October 2017:
James M. O’Brien & Tracey L. Schultz nka Tracey L. O’Brien to Shawn P. Minger, 638 Virginia Ave., Bucyrus, $119,000
Lynda K. Wenzel to Jarrod F. Crabaugh, 6566 Loss Creek Rd., Tiro, $86,500
Weldon G. Shealy and Violet R. Shealy to Joshua M. Gebhardt and Jessica M. Gebhardt, 105 W. Kilbourne Dr., Bucyrus, $120,000
Allen D. Hardymon to Nancy Eulett, 435 Lincoln Highway, Bucyrus, $58,000
Deane F. Cobler and Helen A. Cobler to Kendra A. Edwards, 423 Cherry St., Galion, $56,500
Jonathan Pierce and Bethany R. Pierce to Caleb M. Nigh and Jesselyn T. Nigh, 528 Cherry St., Galion, $80,100
Travis T. & Erin A. Moyer to Christopher & Katherine Wurm, 1555 W. Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $244,000
Town Street Rentals, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Ashton J. Bell, 321 Grove Ave., Galion, $40,000
Michael C. Jarvis and Hannah E. Jarvis to Allison N. Jones, 341 Pine St., Galion, $70,000
David L. Green and Neva L. Greenich to Aaron D. Gerber and Sarah L. Gerber, 510 West Livingston Ave., Crestline, 45,000
David L. Greenich and Neva L. Greenich to Aaron D. Gerber and Sarah L. Gerber, 501 South Wiley St., Crestline, $45,000
Sheriff of Crawford County Chad Laipply to First Federal Community Bank, 321 Short St., Bucyrus, $39,334
Jammie L. Cook to Kevin L. & Marjorie E. Blankenship, 4487 State Route 19, Bucyrus, $28,000
Edward J. McCaffrey and Mary Louise Badgley to Jack A. Campbell and Janette Campbell Bilsing, Trustees of The Campbells, 227 Maynard Ave., Crestline, $89,000
Kaylee M. Hiatt to Abbey M. Eckert, 323 Westgate Rd., Galion, $63.000
Linda S. Davy to The Maynard L. Wilson and Margie M. Wilson Revocable Trust, dated November 5, 2013, 929 Snowmass Rd., Galion, $178,000
Thomas R. and Melanie Houdeshell to Terry Houdeshell, 292 Washington St., Sycamore, $144,288
Valeda F. Tanner to Kenneth Tanner, 605 State Route 97, Galion, $150,000
Robert John Sherman to Tia M. Rupe, 430 East Charles St., Bucyrus, $55,000
Jeremy S. Gayheart and Angela D. Gayheart to Michael Walsh and Ellyn E. Walsh, 5445 Bucyrus St., North Robinson, $93,500
Carrington Mortgage Services L.L.C. to Kevin T. & Shawn L. Teynor, 4684 Stetzer St., Bucyrus, $80,000
Michiel Ventrone, Trustee to Joseph R. Enderle, 202 W. Summit St., Galion, $46,000
Mary Smith, Trustee to Donald R. Seymour and Deloris a. Seymour, 2459 Nazor Rd., Crestline, $107,000
Joshua A. McCleese and Alicia L. McCleese to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 585 Portland Way North, Galion, $54,000*
Robert A. Johnston to Mark Collins and Tammy Collins, 580 North Union St., Galion, $22.000
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Nathan Miller, 529 West Warren St., Bucyrus, $35,000
Janice P. Cannon, a/k/a Janice Cannon to KeyBank National Association, 7891 State Route 309, Galion,
$48,532.74*
Peter J. Dzugan to Dylan Dzugan, 524 N. Henry St., Crestline, $30,000
Kevin L. Biederman and Jacklyn Biederman to Murrel Lewis and Justin R. Lewis, 1355 Biddle Rd., Galion, $200,000
Estie Rentals Family Partnership to Crawford County Land Reutilization Corp., 311 E. Warren St., Bucyrus, $2,500
Matthew M. Barton and Kimberly M. Barton to Joshua B. Barnett and Ashley M. Barnett, 568 Laughbaum Dr., Galion, 158,000
Gary R. Bevier, Trustee of The Robert E. Bevier Living Trust and* to Ludwig Zier, Jr. and Connie J. Zier, Trustees and/or Successor**, 7233-7235 Lincoln Highway, Crestline, $20,000
Michelle R. Arcudi to James H. Martin, III and Sarah D. Martin, 3604 State Route 61, Crestline, $162,000
Renee Boyd and M. Jason Ellenberger, Co-trustees of the Spencer Key to Mark E. Spencer and Cathy D. Spencer, 287 Arnold St., Crestline, $98,900
Eric Bellamy to Randall F. Saum, 505 Bauer Ave., Crestline, $4,000
Buckeye Arms, Ltd., an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust*, 1140-1162 North Market St., Galion, $1,295,000
Earl D. Eicher and Cynthia J. Carroll and Jason K. Nutell to Carol A. Kirgis, 250 East Bucyrus St., Crestline,
$57,000
Zachary E. Bauer & Erin R. to John N. Schiefer & Vanessa F. Schiefer, 3.18 Acres Spore Brandywine Rd., Nevada, $15,000
Zachery E. & Erin R. Bauer to Robert C. and Karina J. Barry, 564 Spore Brandywine Rd., Nevada, $130,000
William J. Cole, Jr. & Loretta J. to Dustin Guy Ritchie, 4461 McBride Rd., Bucyrus, $136,000
Brooke Dicus and Valerie Eichhorn to Emily Andrews, 401 Gill Ave., Galion, $89,500
Charles A. Duell and Mary Ann Duell to Tyler W. Hale and Kasey K. Hale, 2285 Nazor Rd., Crestline, $160,000
The Huntington National Bank to Todd L. Casto and Brandy A. Myers, 142 North Union St., Galion, $16,900
Everett H. Fortner and Naomi R. to Robert W. Wagner, 836 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, $59,900
JC Church & Jeannitta Church to Zachary Bauer & Erin R., 3148 Oak Dr., Bucyrus, $199,900
Sheriff of Crawford Co. to Gene S. Howell & Bonnie S. Howell, Trustees. 6967 Sandusky Ave., Bloomville, $5,000
Loretta E. Page to The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, 6502 Leesville Rd., Crestline, $59,500*
Richard L. Houseburg to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, 4965 Lower Leesville Rd., Bucyrus, $34,000*
Brenda L. Legg, et al to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, 201 North Main St., Tiro, $43,550
Carol M. Scheffler to Mark O. & Deborah K. Shealy, 420 Hill St., Bucyrus, $41,400
Jeremy D. Dunn to Justin Scenters and Cassandra Scenters, 6810 Sandusky Ave., Chatfield, $70,000
Roger W. Sites and Jeweldean Sites to Wanda L. Wittman and Todd Wittman, 1028 Charles St., Galion, $69,900
Travis W. & Sara Kay Cotsamire to Kenneth R. Eddington, 7081 Crawford Wyandot County Line Rd., Sycamore, $19,000
Patricia J. Morral, Trustee to Kocher Properties of Tiro, LLC, 6063 Stough Rd., Tiro, $132,072
Barbara S. Lewis, Trustee to Linda Kay Detillion, 1120 Nevada Rd., Bucyrus, $140,000
Bimlar, Inc., an Ohio Corporation to Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust*, 220 South Walnut St. and 200 East Warren St., Bucyrus, $375,000
LIND-JEM, Inc. an Ohio Corp. to Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust*, 300 East Warren St. and 220 South Lane St., Bucyrus, $375,000
Richard H. Rossman & Natalie S Bunker, Trustee to Jennifer Leann Wentz, Stetzer Rd., Bucyrus, $2,126.76
Kathryn A. Corney, Estate to Terry Corney and Cheryl S. Corney, husband and wife, 301 S R 100, Galion, $94,000
Larry W. Swain and Lisa M. Swain, husband and wife to Brooke N. Dicus, 595 Chiswick Pl., Galion, $179,900
Sharon F. Powell to Kenneth N. Reynolds, 6139 Tracht Dr., Galion, $129,000
Judy G. Fulkerson, deceased to Arlen Enterprises, LLC, 640 Grove Ave., Galion, $30,000
Voteforce, LLC to James K. Bogart Jr. and Brenda Jean Akers, 887 East Walnut St., Galion, $33,757.69
Darrell R. Brown to Todd A. Adkins, 5796 State Route 39, Tiro, $135,000
Michael S. Mason to Marshall L. Perry and Glenna E. Perry, 691 Willowcrest Lane, Galion, $70,000
Kent E. Miller to Margaret L. Patterson, 240 Third Ave., Galion, $50,000
Brent W. Stevens to Kourtney Lynn Tallentire, 604 W. Church St., Galion, $56,500
Lawrence W. Oney and JoAnn Oney to Jayson W. Stover, 528 N. Henry St., Crestline, $45,000
Lutz Bros. LTD. to Jeffrey L. Bessinger and Sarah N. Bessinger, 1530 South Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, $40,000
Robert Touby Nash to Nathan J. Hickerson, 907 Cloverdale Dr., Crestline, $37,500
The Profit Sharing Committee of the William H. Morris Profit Sharing Trust to Anna Greer, 6813 Leesville Rd., Crestline, $26,500
Rene J. Smith to Larry D. Merwine, 332 N. Pearl St., Crestline, $57,000
W. Todd Martin & Heather L. Martin to David & Donna Armstrong, 523 South Walnut St., Bucyrus, $117,000
Matthew E. & Christine E. Crall to Danette L. Richardson, 1523 Fairview Ave., Bucyrus, $95,000
Peoples Savings and Loan Company to Elijah Gilliam Jr. and Darcy L. Garrett, 1110 Orra St., Bucyrus, $15,000
Robert Wireman and Kenneth J. Wireman aka Kennetta Jean Wireman, husband and wife to Larry Sipes,
310 Hensley Ave., Galion, $30,000
Jeffrey D. Flowers and Karen E. Flowers, husband and wife to Neal D. Rinehart and Jeanie D. Rinehart, 127 Gill Ave., Galion, $50,000
James F. Miller, Administrator of Estate of James H. Miller to Maranda Furr, 1103 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus, $16,600
David A. Miller to Kurt M. Dobbins, 851 South Boston St., Galion, 855 S. Boston St., Galion, $92,500
Gregory A. Poth and Deborah L. Poth to Tyler Howell, 767 South Boston St., Galion, $67,000
Harter Builders, Ltd. to Committed Builders, Ltd., 6.442 acres, vacant land, Bucyrus, $60,000
Justin A. Ramsey to Laura B. Lott, 527 Hensley Ave., Galion, $11,550
Stephen A. Blizzard and Lisa A. Blizzard to Gage Fenton Roe and Kayle Michelle
Ort, 119 W. Center St., Bucyrus, $66,000
Gorman E. Garland and Victoria R. Garland to Eric A. Studer, 6879 Sandusky Ave., Chatfield, $25,000
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Connie D. Montgomery, 121 East Payne Ave., Galion, $22,500
Donald A. Dieterly and Andrea K. Dieterly to Eric Wakely, 920 North Henry St., Crestline, $73,900
Michelle R. Arcudi to Emilee Hopkins, 3625 Brannon Rd., Crestline, $95,000
Scott D. Hoover & Heather N. to W. Todd Martin & Heather L., 341 W. Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $130,000
Scott A. Miller to Joseph M. Teynor, 1107 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus, $12,000
Sheriff Sale or Foreclosure*