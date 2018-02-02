Short-term weather forecast: 5-8 inches of snow possible midweek

NORTH CENTRAL OHIO — Two to three inches of snow are possible from Sunday through Monday in north central Ohio.

However, if a storm track holds together, Tuesday and Tuesday night could see another 5-8 inches of snow falling in this part of Ohio.

At least that’s the forecast as of Friday evening according to The Weather Channel and the website weather.com.

Snow will start later in the day Tuesday and continue through the night when 5- to 8 inches of wet, heavy snow is possible.

Of course, this forecast is subject to change.

The rain-snow line as of now is projected to be south of Crawford and Richland County, and if that line changes, so will the amount of snow received in this part of the state.