Police presence high at Richland County schools; many on lockdown today

BELLVILLE — The high school and middle school complex at Clear Fork Village Local Schools is on a cautionary lockdown at this time, following the recommendation of local law enforcement.

Other school districts in Richland County also have been locked down to some degree and an increased presence by area law enforcement will be maintained.

This message appeared on the Crestview website and a similar version was on other Richland County school websites:

Crestview Schools are on a soft lockdown; allegedly there is an individual in Richland County on the run and may be armed. Our students are safe; please contact the Board Office if you have questions. To clarify, a soft lockdown means that the outside doors of the schools are currently locked. This is a precautionary measure. There is no specific threat to our schools.

Clear Fork Valley Schools superintendent Janice Wyckoff said students are in their classes as and school is proceeding as if this is just a usual day.

This announcement was just made via Twitter and concertns Clear Fork students.

“We are releasing at regular times today. Law enforcement will be present during release times.”

This news release came from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office about 11 a.m.

“Deputies responded this morning to Clear Fork Schools after the school received information of a potential threat in the community. Deputies are at the schools and in the area investigating the threat and providing extra patrol. Everyone is safe. The Sheriff’s Office will update the public as they work through the investigation to verify the information.”

A Twitter feed on the Clear Fork Valley Schools website is providing updates on the situation.

According to the website, the cautionary lockdown is due to an incident occurring in the community, not at any of the schools.

“Student safety is our reason for the cautionary lockdown. Law enforcement have been stationed at all buildings and staff are on high alert,” a district official said.

No direct or indirect threats have been made to the school. This is precautionary due to an issue in the community not at any of the schools, according to the website.

Updates will be provided as they become available.