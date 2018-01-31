Grant writing workshop March 5, March 6 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership is sponsoring a grant writing class March 5-6, 2018 at Hord Family Farms, 911 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus.

If you’re ready to learn how to find and write grants you should attend this class. Beginning and experienced grant writers from city, county and state agencies as well as nonprofits, K-12, colleges and universities are encouraged to attend. You do not need to work in the same profession as the host agency.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with lunch on your own from noon to 1:20 p.m.

Tuition is $455 and includes everything: two days of terrific instruction, workbook, and access to our Alumni Forums that’s packed full of tools, helpful discussions and more than 200 sample grant proposals. Various CEUs and university credit are available for this class. For information, visit http://crawfordpartnership.org/