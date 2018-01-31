Community Foundation for Crawford County scholarship deadline nearing

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to remind locals desiring to achieve higher education that its scholarship applications for the 2018-2019 school year are available at their website: www.cfcrawford.org.

There are 26 scholarship funds which generate 74 scholarships available for application at the Foundation’s website, as well as two offered by the Bucyrus Rotary Club. Each scholarship includes its own unique set of requirements. At the website, applicants can check out the Full Scholarship Requirements List to help them more quickly identify which scholarships for which they are eligible before applying.

In addition, 35 of the scholarships from 10 of the funds permit non-traditional students to apply, meaning students who have been out of high school for one year or more, students entering their 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of college, or students in graduate school. Students planning to attend an accredited trade school are also eligible to apply for many of the available scholarships. The Full Scholarship Requirements List also indicates which scholarships are renewable as long as the student reapplies for additional year(s). Applicants should take note that this year’s application deadline of March 2 is much earlier than in years past.