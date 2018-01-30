Galion police calls

Galion Police

Friday

12:28 a.m. — Police received a report of a fight between individuals at Z Groggs.

12:45 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Grove Ave reported finding syringes and other drug paraphernalia at their residence.

4:03 p.m. — Police assisted with removing a disabled vehicle from the roadway in the area of Cherry and Orange streets.

4:33 p.m. — A caller notified police of a reckless driver along Harding Way East.

5:12 p.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon reported someone digging through the trash at their location.

5:24 p.m. — Police were notified of someone shooting a bow in the alley behind the hospital.

5:25 p.m. — A caller reported hearing people yelling at each other in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

5:48 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of South Street told police that a man was banging on their garage door and kicking it.

9:36 p.m. — A report of a man walking and dancing along the side of the road on Ohio 309 was investigated.

Saturday

1:14 a.m. — Police removed debris from the roadway in the 600 block of West Church Street.

11:01 a.m. — Police were informed of a reckless driver in the vicinity of Bucyrus and Biddle Roads.

7:41 a.m. — A resident in the 800 block of Harding Way East reported that a malehad kicked in their front door.

7:52 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported parked at Cobey Park.

Sunday

1:15 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Smith Street

2:17 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the Rich Oil Station on South Market Street.

10:17 a.m. — Report of dogs running loose in the 500 block of Grove Ave.nue.

10:52 a.m. — Owners at Keep it Classy Carwash on Portland Way North notified police that there had been a theft from the business over night.

11:01 a.m. — Caller reported that someone had hit a fire hydrant and left the scene in the 1000 block of Charles Street.

4:08 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

4:15 p.m. — An employee of Moto Mart on Harding Way East reported finding possible drug paraphernalia in the store.