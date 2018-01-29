Bucyrus High School Science Club hosting blood drive Jan. 31

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus High School Science Club will host a blood drive from 7:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium Wednesday, Jan. 31. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or photo ID are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

If you would like to be a donor, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.Use the sponsor code “bucyrushs.” Walk-ins also are welcome.