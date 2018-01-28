Galion police calls

Galion Police

Friday

7:26 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Timberlane Drive and Portland Way North,

5:21 p.m. — A caller informed police of 3 small children left unattended in a car parked at Galion Avita Hospital.

5:34 p.m. — A resident of Libby Lane reported receiving harassing phone calls from someone they had purchased a bed from recently.

10:32 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint of loud music in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

Saturday

1:53 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the area of Dawsett Avenue and Riblet Street was received.

3:37 a.m. — Police received a 911 hang up call from a residence in the 200 block of Payne Avenue

8:59 a.m. — Report of loose dogs in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

6:57 p.m. — Police investigated a report of someone passed out in a vehicle parked at Libby Lane.

7:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 1100 block of North Market St.

9:30p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Portland Way North complained about loud music coming from a neighbor.

Sunday

2:25 a.m. — Police responded to a fight at Z Grogg on Harding Way East.

10:18 a.m. — Police assisted in locating a male that was reported missing from a nursing home on North Market Street.

12:56 p.m. — Report of a group of approximately 8 individuals being disruptive at Libby Lane.

3:36 p.m. — A hit skip accident was reported in the area of East Atwood Street and South Market Street.

6:17 p.m. — A resident from Oliver St reported that a neighbor had hacked his computer.

6:45 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

8:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of W. Atwood Street.

Monday

7:00 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Grand Street reported that her juvenile son refused to get up for school and then took of from the home.

10:16 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

7:12 p.m. — A caller reported seeing two juveniles attempt to break into the Galion Flea Market at 219 Harding Way East.

7:37 p.m. — Police were notified of a theft from a residence in the 500 block of Pierce Street.

10:04 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of S Union St reported that someone was attempting to enter a house next door.

Tuesday

8:44 a.m. — A resident from Cedargate Court requested assistance as a neighbor had started his vehicle earlier in the morning and never came back to it.

9:55 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a bomb threat written on a girls bathroom stall at Galion Middle School.

10:57 a.m. — An employee of Discount Drug Mart notified police of a male who was developing suspicious photos at their location.

12:38 p.m. — An employee of Save A Lot on Portland Way North reported that they had a shoplifter in the store.

4:36 p.m. — Police were notified of a trash can laying in the middle of the street on Gill Avenue.

8:17 p.m. — An injury accident was reported in the 400 block of Railroad Street.

9:45 p.m. — Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Harding Way West.

Wednesday

1:43 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Market Street.

11:40 a.m. — An employee from Duke & Duchess reported that a male had locked himself in the bathroom of their store.

12:56 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of First Avenue reported that a pressure washer had been stolen from their backyard during the night.

6:39 p.m. — A caller advised police that the stop sign at Gleddale Boulevard had been struck by a car.

Thursday

11:49 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported on Harding Way West near Duke & Duchess store.

1:55 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Grove Ave notified police that she was receiving threats from her ex-husband.

4:12 p.m. — Caller notified police about a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

4:38 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Cedargate Apartments.

5:11 p.m. — Police were notified of 2 juvenile males running back and forth across traffic in the area of Jefferson St and Harding Way West.

5:26 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of South St reported finding a needle laying by their vehicle.