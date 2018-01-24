Ohio BWC to announce new wellness program Friday in Galion

COLUMBUS — The Galion/Crestline Chamber of Commerce will host the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Friday, Jan. 26 to announce a new free, workplace wellness program.

“Better You, Better Ohio!” is sponsored by BWC and powered by ActiveHealth Management.

The program will target Ohioans who are at greater risk for on-the-job injuries and work for businesses with 50 or fewer employees that do not already have workplace wellness programs.

Enrollees in the program will have access to:

A health screening and a health assessment;

A robust member health site,

Digital coaching and other resources to help workers take charge of their health.

TheaAnnouncement about the new statewide health and wellness program is Friday at 8 a.m. at Avita’s Galion Hospital, 269 Portland Way South in the front lobby conference room.