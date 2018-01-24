Mid-Ohio Progressives planning Jan. 31 celebration

BUCYRUS — The Mid-Ohio Progressives will hold a One Year of Resistance Celebration from 6-7:30 p.m. January 31 at the Bucyrus Public Library. Formed in the wake of the 2016 election, Mid-Ohio Progressives was active during 2017 in hosting speakers, gathering signatures for redistricting reform and conducting a standing-room-only candidates night. The Jan. 31 event will feature an overview of what MOP hopes to accomplish this year, a gathering of input from those in attendance and the introduction of Jim Wheeler, who is running for the 87th Ohio House district seat. Petitions for redistricting reform and puppy mill prevention will be available for signing. Light refreshments will be served.

Participants are encouraged to help with the United Way of Crawford County Winter Weather Drive. The library is one of the drop-off locations for children’s socks, mittens, gloves, hats and scarves to be given to area Head Start students and children in need in Crawford County.