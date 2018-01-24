Crawford County Adult Probation looking for five

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Adult Probation is seeking five people. Warrants have been issued for all of them.

Matthew Baldinger, 29, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear out of Crawford County Municipal Court. He is 6-feet tall and weights 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.’

Mitchell Billman, 35, also is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear out of Crawford County Municipal Court. He is described at 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Jessica Brady, 28, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for probation review out of Crawford County Municipal Court. The original charge against her was disorderly conduct. She is 5-foot, 1-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Adam Hagerty, 27, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for probation review out of Crawford County Municipal Court. The original charge was aggravated menacing. Hagerty is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weights 140 pounds. he has brown eyes and brown hair.

David Lawson, 39, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for probation review out of Crawford County Municipal Court. His original charge was as third OVI offense. Lawson is 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weights 215 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If someone wants to give information on the whereabouts of any of these people, they can call Crawford County Adult Probation at 419-563-1957 and leave a message. All calls will remain anonymous. They can also call their local law enforcement with the information.

