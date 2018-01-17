Galion City Schools to honor veterans Friday at basketball game

GALION — The Galion Athletic Department is inviting all area veterans and active duty servicemen and servicewomen to the Lady Tigers’ home basketball game against Marion Harding on Friday, Jan. 19, for a special recognition ceremony.

Honorees will receive free admission to the game. The ceremony will include all military service members in attendance being recognized prior to tip-off of the varsity game, during the National Anthem.

Each participant also will receive a pass from the Galion Athletic Booster Club for use at the concession stand.

“We want to show our appreciation to our current military members and veterans for their sacrifice and service to our country,” said Kyle Baughn, athletics director, for Galion City Schools. “We hope all our veterans and active duty service men and servicewomen — and their families — will attend the game so we can say ‘Thank You’.”

For more information, call Baughn at 419-468-6500.