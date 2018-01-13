Conditions improving in and around Galion

BUCYRUS — Road conditions are improving on rural roads in Crawford County, so much so that the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has changed the Level 2snow advisory into a Level 1 advisory.

Roads may still be slippery and snow-covered, and drifting is still possible, but conditions have improved since the Level 2 was announced around 11 p.m. Friday.

The snow and freezing rain that blew through north central Ohio, starting around noon Friday, has moved to the east. At 11:30 a.m it was 13 degrees in Galion, according to the website weather.com. Air temperatures will not give above 20 degrees today or tomorrow. AndtTemperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Friday. There are no major snow events forecast through next weekend.

Winds are lessening as the day goes on, but wind chills still could approach zero in the Galion area.

For more information, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_snow-blower.jpg