ODOT workers out trying to make life easier for travelers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation will be out and about today and tonight, trying to ensure that Ohioans keep moving safely, even when snow and ice blanket the state.

Weather forecasts are calling for freezing rain and heavy snowfall this Friday afternoon, and into Saturday morning.

District 3 maintains routes across Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, and Wayne Counties. Crews have already reported in this morning and will work around the clock to stay ahead of this winter storm. District 3 has 114 crews ready to get to work, including: ASHLAND COUNTY: 18 crews; CRAWFORD COUNTY: 11 crews; ERIE COUNTY: 11 crews; HURON COUNTY: 12 crews; LORAIN COUNTY: 14 crews; MEDINA COUNTY: 20 crews; RICHLAND COUNTY: 16 crews’ WAYNE COUNTY: 12 crews

The winter storm is expected to intensify as the day continues and temperatures keep dropping. Crews are preparing trucks, watching the forecast, and loading up with salt.

Drivers work nonstop to ensure motorists have a safe passage to their destinations. Please give our drivers room to work. Don’t tailgate and try not to pass a snowplow. If you must pass, take extreme caution and beware that the the road in front of them may be worse than the road behind them. When driving in ice and snow be aware of what’s going on well ahead of you, that split-second of extra time to react may save your life!