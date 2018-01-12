Calm before the storm; winter weather advisory kicks in at 10 a.m. today

GALION — North central Ohio remains under a winter weather advisory this morning. It’s in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until 4 a.m. Saturday.

An ice and storm storm is expected Friday and Friday night. On Friday, Rain will turn to freezing rain, to sleet and then to snow as colder air spreads into the area.

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, it is still 52 degrees out, and at least one person in uptown Galion is sitting in the office with their door opening enjoying the spring weather.

Little has changed since the National Weather Service issued the weather advisory. However, this morning, the weather service is calling for a little less ice accumulation and a little more snow.

Today’s advisory calls for just a tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 5 inches o snow after that.

Temperatures will start to fall significantly by 9 a.m. and by noon it could be about 32 degrees and freezing rain may arrive in the Galion area. The changeover from a wintry mix to all snow should be around 4 p.m., according to weather.com.

All area schools are either closed, or are already considering plans to release staff and students early as the cold weather arrives. Rain will turn to freezing rain before changing over to snow.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Friday night and winds will increase to 15-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph are possible. Snowing and drifting snow is expected.

Drivers should be prepared for difficult driving conditions that include ice-covered roads, blowing snow and limited visibility.

The snow fall will be heavier in northeast Ohio and in those areas in the snow belt.