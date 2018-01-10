Galion police reports

Galion Police
Friday
1:27 a.m. — An employee of McDonald’s on Portland Way North notified police of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the restaurant.
6:35 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at a business on Freese Works Place.
2:43 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the area of Clymer Avenue and Harding Way West.
3:04 p.m. — An employee of Dollar General on Harding Way East notified police of a man drinking alcohol in a vehicle in the parking lot.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Second Avenue.
3:26 p.m. — An employee of Signature Health Care reported that an ambulance driver had slapped one of their patients.
Saturday
12:17 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of North Union Street reported their vehicle stolen.
3:03 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Park Avenue reported to police that someone had tried to break into their garage.
9:51 a.m. — A resident of Gill Ave was given a verbal warning for a loose dog.
12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose at Easton Apartments.
Sunday
2:39 a.m. — Police investigated a possible drunk driver in the area of South Boston and Grand streets after a vehicle ran off the road.
3:57 a.m. — A resident of Galion Arms Apartments complained about noise from the neighbor in the next apartment.
6:32 a.m. — Police investigated a utility complaint in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.
1:56 p.m. — Police arrested three people in the 400 block of Grove Ave related to drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.
9:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk male on the ground in the 100 block of Harding Way East.
Monday
1:20 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
1:43 a.m. — An employee of Z Grogg on Harding Way East requested police assistance with a fight.
2:02 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Clymer Avenue reported hearing shots fired in the area.
2:08 a.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the 100 block of Harding Way West.
3:06 a.m. — An employee of Piper’s Collision Center on South Market Street reported the theft of $80 from the console of a vehicle.
6:02 a.m. — Police responded to an assault at a residence in the 500 block of Grand Street.
10:21 a.m. — Police were notified of a broken sewer grate in the 200 block of Portland Way North near McDonald’s.
11:59 a.m. — A report of malfunctioning railroad gates was received about the crossing on Atwood Street.
8:15 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Third Avenue reported a water main break in front of their home.
10:20 p.m. — Caller from the 200 block of Seventh Avenue reported that their home was filled with smoke.
Tuesday
3:43 a.m. — Police investigated a call about loud music at Cedargate Apartments.
6:52 a.m. — A resident from the 800 block of South Boston Street reported that their car had been vandalized in the night.
12:51 p.m. — Caller requested police assistance with a vicious dog running loose in the area of South Columbus Street.
1:16 p.m. — A resident of Fairview Avenue informed police that their son had stolen and cashed checks from their back account.
2:50 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the 900 block of Charles Street.
4:40 p.m. — An employee of Droop Dogs Drive Thru reported that a resident living next door was stealing cigarettes from their store every day.
4:59 p.m. — A resident of Railroad Street reported that she had purchased an item on Facebook that did not work.
5:52 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless semi driver in the area of Ohio 309 and Ohio 61.
8:32 p.m. — A resident of Cedargate Apartments complained about loud music from a neighbors apartment.
8:56 p.m. — Police assisted with a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Portland Way North and Harding Way West
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of block of Beechwood Drive reported that their bank account had been hacked and approximately $800-900 was stolen.
11:03 a.m. — A resident from Winchester Road informed police that someone had attempted to use one of their charge cards.
11:34 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 300 block of Harding Way East.
4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Walnut Street notified police that they were being harassed by their neighbor who was screaming at them.
Thursday
1:13 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Galion Community Center YMCA.
4:38 p.m. — Employees at a bank on E Church St informed police of vehicles parked in their lot illegally that needed to be towed or moved.
4:50 p.m. — A resident of W Summit St informed police that their windshield had been broken by a plow throwing ice/snow out of the roadway.
4:52 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 1300 block of Harding Way E.
7:30 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute at Cedargate Apartments.
7:42 p.m. — Police received a complaint of loud music from a resident at Cedargate Apartments.
Friday
3:21 p.m. — A Galion resident reported a someone had stolen their credit/debit card and used it in Columbus.
3:37 p.m. — Police were notified of an employee theft by a manager of Papa John’s Pizza on Portland Way N.
4:23 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 700 block of Harding Way W.
7:46 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Third Ave requested assistance with her mother who was breathing but unresponsive.
Saturday
3:10 a.m. — A caller informed police that someone had slashed the tires on their car while it was parked at Geyer’s on Portland Way N.
12:49 p.m. — Police responded to a call of juveniles breaking into vehicles in the 600 block of Harding Way E.
7:16 p.m. — A caller notified police that they had some drug paraphanalia to drop off to be destroyed.
9:02 p.m. — A female caller advised police of an impaired driver in the vicinity of Moto Mart on Harding Way W.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person in the area of S Boston St.
10:19 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of N Washington St requested assistance in located her juvenile daughter who had run away from home.
11:53 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Grove Ave involving a male and female.