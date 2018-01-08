Snow advisories cancelled in Crawford County; warmer weather ahead

Galion street department crews, trucks trying to stay ahead wintry precipitation

BUCYRUS –All area school district are closed today because of hazardous driving conditions.

Crawford County is under a Level 1 show emergency this morning, according to Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent.

Although the recent arctic cold blast that arrived a week before Christmas has apparently headed elsewhere, the warming weather brought with it other meteorological concerns.

A weather advisory was issued Sunday that went into effect overnight for much of Ohi0, including the Galion and Crawford County area.

That weather arrived early today in the form of some sleet and light freezing rain. It is being followed by wet, heavy snow.

Rural roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, which led to the Level 1 Snow Emergency designation for Crawford County.

Roads are also icy and motorists are urged to drive cautiously.

Pedestrians should take extra care on sidewalks, driveways, porches and roads.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Mixed precipitation is occurring and hazardous conditions are expected to continue through the morning commute.

Additional snow accumuluations of 1-3 inches and a light accumulation of ice are expected.

A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing will cause travel difficulties.

There is good news on the horizon, however. The National Weather service is predicting temperatures to reach the upper 40s or low 50s on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, it will be a short respite as more seasonable weather is expected during the upcoming weekend.