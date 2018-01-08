Posted on by

Area schools closed, more snow, ice expected this morning

, , , ,

Galion street department crews, trucks trying to stay ahead wintry precipitation

BUCYRUS –All area school district are closed today because of hazardous driving conditions.

Crawford County is under a Level 1 show emergency this morning, according to Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent.

Russ Kent | Galion Inquirer
The snow falling in Galion just before sun-up looked nice. But it created a hazard for area drivers as it was covering up a layer of ice.

 

Although the recent arctic cold blast that arrived a week before Christmas has apparently headed elsewhere, the warming weather brought with it other meteorological concerns.

A weather advisory was issued Sunday that went into effect overnight for much of Ohi0, including the Galion and Crawford County area.

That weather arrived early today in the form of some sleet and light freezing rain. It is being followed by wet, heavy snow.

Rural roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, which led to the Level 1 Snow Emergency designation for Crawford County.

Roads are also icy and motorists are urged to drive cautiously.

Pedestrians should take extra care on sidewalks, driveways, porches and roads.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Mixed precipitation is occurring and hazardous conditions are expected to continue through the morning commute.

Russ Kent | Galion Inquirer
Galion Street Department drivers were doubling up this morning in an effort to keep streets clear of ice and snow. They were working in tandem as they made a run about 7:30 a.m. through Historic Uptowne Galion

Additional snow accumuluations of 1-3 inches and a light accumulation of ice are expected.

A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing will cause travel difficulties.

There is good news on the horizon, however. The National Weather service is predicting temperatures to reach the upper 40s or low 50s on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, it will be a short respite as more seasonable weather is expected during the upcoming weekend.

 

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:43 am
Updated: 8:43 am. |    

Homeless woman jailed on drug charges

Homeless woman jailed on drug charges
8:10 am
Updated: 8:30 am. |    

City Council starts a new term Tuesday

City Council starts a new term Tuesday
7:42 am
Updated: 7:43 am. |    

Area schools closed, more snow, ice expected this morning

Area schools closed, more snow, ice expected this morning