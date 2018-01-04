Crawford’s Erin Ebner Shawk among Hall of Fame inductees

Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet is March 24

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame has announce the Inductees for the Class of 2017.

They include: Stephanie Striker Burns or Buckeye Central; Erin Ebner Shawk of Colonel Crawford; Tim Gebhardt of Wynford; Krista Sand Haubert of Wynford; Nancy Ackerman of Buckeye Central; and the 1991 girls state championship track team from Colonel Crawford.

The induction banquet is March 24, 2018, from 5-9 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children between the ages of 5-12. Tickets will be available at each high school athletic department in the county, at the Crestline Advocate, through any committee member or by calling 419-571-6284.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/Sports-Hall-of-Fame-2.png