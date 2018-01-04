Contemporary ArtSpace moving in a new direction

GALION — Contemporary ArtSpace is no longer located in uptown Galion or at the Richland Mall in Ontario, but that in no way means Meg Frazier’s creation is gone from the community.

After a year long case-study in her hometown of Galion, Frazier who opened Contemporary Art Space in Galion a few months ago, has decided to take her studio, classes and events on the road.

Contemporary ArtSpace is now a fully mobile operation.

“It’s hard to get people to support local establishments in our genre that are new to the area, so we are adapting in a way that we can help support other local businesses, too,” Frazier explained.

While there will no longer be a physical address for the studio, it will still be business as usual for Frazier and studio manager Jessica Flick.

“We already do this, so absolutely nothing is changing,” said Flick. “The response to our mobile events has been huge. Every event has sold out.”

The duo plans to use local venues — such as the newly opened Big Four Depot Pavilion as well as 1803 Taproom — for events, as needed. They will also set up in private spaces when requested for pop-up events such as Sip-N-Paints, Bridal Parties, Team building and pallet parties.

Another new focus for Contemporary ArtSpace in the near future will be the desire to create murals as part of a community project … if possible. Frazier is currently looking for “wall donations” within the community to get the project off the ground.

In 2018, Contemporary ArtSpace has quarterly events scheduled with the Colonel Crawford PTO, and is currently working out details for events with the Galion City Schools PTO.

Art Camp is still on the schedule of events for summer 2018 as well.

Photo courtest Contemporary ArtSpace Facebook page Contemporary ArtSpace owner Meg Frazier is taking her dream on the road. Programs like a recent Sip and Pallet event at the Richland Mall can be scheduled all over the Galion area.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer