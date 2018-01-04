Galion Police Reports

Galion Police

Tuesday

5:11 a.m. — Police investigated a fire alarm going off at a vacant residence on East Payne Ave.

4:07 p.m. — A resident of the 600 block of North Market Street requested to speak to police about a theft.

7:58 p.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Jen Cor parking lot of Ohio 309.

9:15 p.m. — A resident of Hensley Ave complained that some juveniles were shining a red laser light into the windows of his home from across the street.

10:56 p.m. — A resident of the 500 block of North Columbus Street told police that they heard a woman screaming outside.

Wednesday

1:00 a.m. — Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue and found suspected heroine in the console of the car.

3:04 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported walking the in are of Harding Way East and Third Avenue.

7:28 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at Peace Lutheran Church on South Market St.

11:15 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute between two individuals in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

4:35 p.m. — A resident of Easton Way apartments notified police that his brother had used his identity during a recent traffic stop.

5:02 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 600 block of Portland Way South.

6:07 p.m. — An employee of Galion Public Library reported a patron was harassing another employee at the upstairs circulation desk.

7:47 p.m. — A customer from Duke & Duchess notified police that his credit card was used fraudulently for a purchase of $142.

7:47 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

10:01 p.m. — A male was arrested for theft of money from the center console of a truck at Hydraulic Technology on South Street.

11:32 p.m. — Police responded to a call about an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Grand Street.

Thursday

3:15 a.m. — Police were notified that the crossing gates on Portland Way South were stuck down.

8:57 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Duke & Duchess station on Harding Way West.

9:32 a.m. — A resident of railroad St reported that someone had entered their home.

12:00 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Market Street told police that a man was beating on their front door. Caller notified police that they have a protection order against the man in question.

4:39 p.m. — A resident of Erie Street notified police of a woman going door to door with her son selling popcorn, but the product was never delivered.

4:40 p.m. — Caller from the 700 block of East Street requested assistance in getting her son back from visitation with his father.

5:02 p.m. — A resident of South Street informed police that they heard gunshots south of their location.

7:02 p.m. — A resident of Clearview Ave reported to police that $10,000 was missing from their savings account since August.

10:44 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Portland Way South.

11:23 p.m. — A man at the Galion VFW on South Market Street reported that his vehicle had broken down and when he came back to get it, it was gone.