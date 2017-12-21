Posted on December 21, 2017 by Erin Miller Gallery: City of Galion officials sworn in for new terms. Photos by Erin Miller. Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Members of Galion City Council are pictured along with Judge Shane Leuthold after their swearing in ceremony for the 2018 term. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 5:57 pm Updated: 6:02 pm. | Galion students come back, give back 1:53 pm Updated: 6:09 pm. | Gallery: City of Galion officials sworn in for new terms. Photos by Erin Miller. 9:04 pm Updated: 9:06 pm. | Changes coming to Galion City Schools campus Load comments (0)