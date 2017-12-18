Galion Middle School fundraiser Dec. 19 at Chipotle in Mansfield

GALION — Dine at Chipotle and help Galion Middle School Dec. 19.

Galion Middle School is partnering with Chipotle, 764 N. Lexington-Springmill Road in Mansfield.

From 5-9 p.m., 50 percent of all food purchases, including carryout, will be donated by Chipotle to the Galion Middle School. Fundraiser flyers, which can be found online at middleschool.galionschools.org, can be presented in either hard copy or electronic format on your smartphone at the time of payment.

You may also tell the cashier that you’re

supporting Galion Middle School.

“We would like to see as many people as possible come out to support our

Middle School,” said principal Joe Morabito. “It is a good opportunity to have a great meal and raise funds

to help offset the costs for student field trips to Mohican and Washington DC