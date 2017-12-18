Special meeting of Galion City Council set Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GALION — If legislation remains to be considered after tonight’s (Monday) 7 p.m. special meeting of Galion City Council, another special meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Galion Municipal Building.

The purpose of the Tuesday meeting is for the following:

a. Ordinance No. 2017-62 – Electric Rates (3rd Reading) if not passed on 12-18-17

b. Ordinance No. 2017-70 – Setting the PCA (3rd Reading) if not passed on 12-18-17

c. Resolution No. 2017-17 – Accepting Donation of Property (3rd Reading) if not passed by suspension of the rules on 12-18-17

d. Authorize Clerk of Council as designee for Sunshine Law Training.