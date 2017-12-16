Posted on December 16, 2017 by Russell Kent Gallery: Galion wrestling Dec. 16 at Galion High School. Photos by Don Tudor Education, Local Sports, News, Sports, Top Stories Ian Lehman. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Kyler Ratcliff. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Michael Marks. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Coach Tyrrell. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Max Fisher. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Cameron Osborne. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Tyler Goodrich. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Noah Grochowalski. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. John Abouhassan. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Christian Robinette. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Brendon Ganshorn. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Devin McCarthy. Galion’s wrestling team hosted Shelby and Madison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 9:05 pm Updated: 9:07 pm. | Gallery: Galion wrestling Dec. 16 at Galion High School. Photos by Don Tudor 8:52 pm | Gallery: Galion vs. Clear Fork girls basketball: Photos by Don Tudor 8:34 pm | Gallery: Crestline Boys Basketball vs. Lucas and (freshman vs. Lex) Photos by Shelley West Clark Load comments (0)