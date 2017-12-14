Mount Gilead post names its Trooper of the Year

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua A. Carte has been selected 2017 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post.

The selection of Carte is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 at the Mount Gilead Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Mount Gilead Post, chose Trooper Carte based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

He is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Carte joined the Highway Patrol in 2015 and has served at the Mount Gilead Post.

Originally from Westerville and a graduate of Westerville South High School, Trooper Carte served in the United States Marine Corps and attended South University. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include Criminal Patrol Award and Ace Award.

Carte and his significant other, Samantha live in Blacklick with their children Colton, 7, and Jaxon, 3.

