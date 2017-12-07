Galion Booster Club craft show Saturday at Galion Middle School

GALION — The Galion Booster Club is hosting its annual craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Galion Middle School. This family-friendly event will feature crafters, food, raffles and fun for everyone. There will be many handmade items available for purchase including home décor, jewelry, holiday decorations, art, hair accessories and much more.

Galion Booster Club is a 501C3 organization that supports students who participate in athletic and extra-curricular activities in the Galion City School District. If you have questions, please email booster.club44833@gmail.com or search for Galion Booster’s Annual Craft Show on Facebook.