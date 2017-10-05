GHS class of 1972 has 45th reunion

GALION — The Galion High School Class of 1972 held its 45th reunion Sept. 6-8, 2017. About 30 classmates and friends met at the Smith Family Farm on Wednesday evening for a cookout. On Friday evening, several classmates were recognized at the Galion football and after the game, about 50 classmates and friends met at 1803 Taproom.

On Saturday evening close to 100 people, including 74 classmates, met at the Galion Moose Lodge 303 for a BBQ dinner prepared by Jim Loggins of Crow Creek BBQ, from Pickens, South Carolina.

Matt Smith was master of ceremonies Saturday. He introduced and the reunion organizers: Jim and Jodie (Nutt) Turner, Sandy (Keller) Powell, Dee (Trumpler) Volk, Janet (Bilsing) Ellsworth, Kris (Jones) Keesee, Amy (Nieto) Fawzi, Sand (Fisher) Ricker (decorating) and Rena (Champion) Lovely. Mike Burdette secured the agreement with Crow Creek BBQ. Helen (Fox) Burdine made and shared an assortment of chocolates and cookie bars. Smith reminded all to keep updating their addresses to jturner@ncstatecollege.edu or to larryrenalovely@yahoo.com.

The class picture was taken by classmate Craig Alguire of Photorama, who also donated a picture to those who wanted one. Dee Volk and Betsy (Ryan) Willis conducted a raffle and a 50/50 drawing during the reunion. Ric Carter won the 50/50 drawing and all proceeds from both drawings were put into the class treasury.

Smith read a letter from the Galion Public Library that informed those present that said classmate Laurie Rhodebeck, who passed away a year ago, gave a donation which paid for the new storage building. A dedication will be held soon. A memory table for the 31 deceased classmates was decorated by Flower Cart Florist, a flickering candle and a frame with a photo and name written in calligraphy by Rosie (Champion) Faulds class of 1967, of those who died was included.

There were three memorabilia tables that many enjoyed reminiscing with their classmates about. Jon Smolko played a few songs on his guitar and Jim Householder was the DJ for an evening of dancing. For some special entertainment Matt Smith (on trumpet), Liz Ross (on clarinet) and Larry Lovely (on the waste-basket Bass drum) played the Galion Fight Song, “Stand up and Cheer.” Liz Ross was brave enough to sing, “Galion, My Dear Old Galion,” all by herself, remembering all of the words.

The tables were decorated with orange and blue candles purchased at CrossRoads Candle Company in Bucyrus and an assortment of candle rings donated by Jodie and Jim Turner. Those who won door prizes took a candle home with them. Door Prizes went to David Rine, For first time attending; Liz Ross For first reservation; Bob George for last reservation; Sam Foti For 45th reservation; Larry Dawson For 72nd reservation; Polly (Jones) Harrington and Matt Smith for wearing orange and blue; Karen (Myers) Upham, and Pam (Neal) Hayes For wearing their class rings and Rena (Champion) Lovely wore her class ring and her husband Larry’s class ring of 1971; Scott Harmon and Scott Miller — both of California — for coming the farthest; Mike Burdette for having the oldest grandchild, age 22; Matt Smith For having the youngest grandchild, three days old; Joni (Vicars) Roberts for having any great grandchildren; Ric Carter for never been married; Karen (Ginder) Sterner and Rena (Champion) Lovely For being married 45 years; Penny (Palmer) Liscano and Debbie (Gregory) Clary For retiring early and Tom Harbaugh for staying with his first job,

No new committee was chosen for the 50th reunion in 2022, but some classmates already have ideas for making the 50th something special. Please contact any 45th committee member if you’d like to help plan, have ideas or would like to donate extra funds to the treasury for the event.

