Galion area police calls

Galion Police

Thursday

1:35 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of South Boston reported a gun missing. He said he has no idea what happened to it.

3:50 p.m. — A caller told police a relative had moved with a young child into the residence of a registered offender. The child was living with a relative by the time police arrived.

5:18 p.m. — Police arrested two juveniles caught stealing items from the 2oo block of Harding Way East.

5:46 p.m. — A person accused of shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way Est

Friday

12:48 a.m. — Police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Crew Avenue, but did not see anyone doing anything suspicious.

1:33 p.m. — Police made a welfare check on a person in the 100 block of Finley Drive and helped to get the person to Galion Community Hospital.

4:32 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Boyd Boulevard reported a coin collection, some sports cards, a flash light and a hair brush stolen.

5:01 p.m. — Police are looking into a report of possible child abuse on North Columbus Street.

6:53 p.m. — Police received a call of three or four dozen turkey buzzards in the air over the 400 block of Portland Way South. They investigated but could not find anything unusual in the area.

10:00 p.m. — A call reporting two dogs running loose in the area of Portland Way South and Railroad Street area resulted in officers unable to find the dogs.

10:10 p.m. — Officers reunited a young child apparently lost during the Octoberfest with relatives.

10:56 p.m. — A man was taken into custody Friday night in the 200 block of Harding Way East for reportedly urinating in public.

Saturday

11:19 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Harding Way East told police he gave an acquaintance money to pick up his daughter in another state, and he has failed to do so and won’t give the money back.

12:10 p.m. — Police were called after siblings reportedly got into a fight in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.

4:57 p.m. — A nurse at Galion Community Hospital called police to report a 3-year-old was bitten by a dog.

6:36 p.m. — Police talked to a Galion man who said he was run over twice by a car driven by his ex-girlfriend in Richland County.

9:31 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen from a truck in the 100 block of North Columbus Street.

11:47 p.m. — An argument over hot sauce was diffused before a fight started between adults in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

Sunday

1:48 a.m. — A fight inside a bar in the 400 block of Harding Way East was broken up by police.

2:09 a.m. — A overdose victim was reportedly treated with two doses of Narcan in the Libby Lane area and taken to the hospital. He was expected to be arrested on a probation violation after receiving treatment.

12:18 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Meadow Lane reported two tires slashed overnight.

2:43 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of West Church Street reported a relative had been bitten by a dog. The dog’s owner said he was going to take the dog to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

7:17 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of South Market Street reporting being harassed by an acquaintance who keeps calling on the phone.

7:18 p.m. — A woman in the Harding Way West called to report an ex boyfriend was apparently drunk and keeps harassing her.

9:31 — Police are investigation a claim of a teenager being molested by an adult.

Bucyrus Police

Monday

7:13 a.m. — A Whetstone St resident reported a bicycle stolen from their front porch overnight.

10:05 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of West Warren Street and charged with disorderly conduct after officers investigated a report of a male subject stumbling around and muttering obscenities in the area.

12:26 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County after officers were called to the area of Woodbine Apartments to investigate a disturbance.

1:15 p.m. — Officers investigated a two vehicle non-injury crash at Clay and Hopley Avenue.

1:22 p.m. — A Cleland Avenue resident reported a possible protection order violation. Officers are investigating.

1:24 p.m. — An Eloise Street resident reported she lost her checkbook.

4:17 p.m. — A 15-year-old Bucyrus boy was arrested for shoplifting at Family Dollar. He was released to a family member pending an appearance in Juvenile Court.

5:17 p.m. — A two vehicle non-injury crash was investigated in the area of Walnut and Mansfield St.

9:00 p.m. — A possible sex crime is under investigation.

9:35 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of S. Spring St. reported her vehicle egged.

Tuesday

5:57 am. — Officers responded to an alarm at Wendy’s. It was a false alarm.