Don’t forget: Job fair Thursday in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Job Fair is Thursday, Oct. 5 at The Pickwick Place in Bucyrus. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Entry is free for job seekers, and refreshments will be provided throughout the day. Bring your resume, meet local employers, and explore the many career opportunities that Crawford County has to offer.

Here’s a list of area employers that will be represented during the job fair.

Abilities in Action; Acloche Staffing; Altercare; Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center; Avita Health System; Bucyrus Precision Tech, Inc.; Bucyrus Railcar Repair, LLC; Cambridge Home Health; Crawford County Jobs & Family Services; Crawford Partnership; Crawford Success Center; Crawford Works; Cummins Facility Services; Eagle Crusher Company; Elliott Machine; FC Bank.

Also, Galion LLC; Heartland of Bucyrus; Hord Livestock; Hydranami

cs / Carter Machine; Infocision; J & F Construction; Jackson Hewitt Tax Service; JAG Healthcare; Lifetouch Church Directories & Portraits; Marion Industries; Marion Technical College; North Central Correctional Complex; Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Orchard Park A

ssisted Living; Parr Insurance Agency; Performance Training Solutions; Renhill Group; Sonshine Child Care and Preschool Center; Spherion Ohio; Staff Management | SMX Staffing; WBCO / WQEL.

The Pickwick Place is on the north side of Bucyrus at 1875 N. Sandusky Avenue

Again, the job fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so stop by at your convenience. If you have any questions, please contact the Crawford Partnership.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_crawford-logosm.jpg