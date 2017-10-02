Abby Foust new student rep on Galion school board

GALION — Abigail Foust, a junior at Galion High School, has been named the new student representative to the Galion City Schools school board.

Foust is junior class secretary, a member of the high school volleyball team, a representative on student council and a member of Teen Institute. She also assists GHS teacher Michael Moore with pep rallies and planning themes and activities for the student section.

“When Mr. (Ron) Williams approached me about my interest in serving as student representative, I thought it would be a great opportunity to serve,” Foust said. “I feel like I can be a person that someone can talk to if they have a problem or a new idea, and I could bring this opinion to the board.”

Outside of school activities, Foust participates in club volleyball and is very active with her church, Grace Point. She has helped with Vacation Bible School, the church nursery and most recently traveled to Honduras on a mission trip where she helped build a church.

“I looked for a student who was involved in multiple school activities and would be able to provide the board with valuable insight from the student perspective,” said High School Principal Ron Williams. “I sought input from staff members on students they thought would fit what we were looking for, and selected Abby because I think she will be able to serve the board very well as the student representative.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Abby-Foust.jpg