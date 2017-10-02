Former Colonel Crawford superintendent William Ferrell dies

CANTON — Bill Ferrell, the longest-serving superintendent of Colonel Crawford Local Schools, died Sunday in Canton after an extended illness. He served 23 years at Colonel Crawford. At the time of his retirement in 1997, Ferrell was the longest-serving superintendent at one district in Ohio.

Colonel Crawford schools named the high school natatorium the William S. Ferrell Natatorium at the time of his retirement.

Ferrell, who along with his wife Christina of nearly 55 years, relocated to Canton after his retirement to be closer to their two children, son Scott Ferrell and daughter Colleen (Porter). However, Colonel Crawford schools and the Bucyrus community remained important parts of his life as he often returned to visit friends and attend shows in the community.

“The extended Colonel Crawford family was and remains an important part of our family’s life and it was always near and dear to Bill’s heart. The words of comfort and support from those in the Bucyrus-Galion areas and Colonel Crawford schools has been overwhelming, appreciated, but not surprising. We hope all who can will join us for a celebration of Bill’s life Thursday afternoon after the service,” the Ferrell family said in a statement.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home in North Canton at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Reed and burial at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton immediately following.

Friends may express condolences at www.reedfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the William Ferrell Memorial Fund c/o Colonel Crawford Local Schools at 2302 State Route 602, North Robinson, Ohio 44856.

Served North Robinson district for 23 years; school atatorium named in his honor